Strategy towards integrating rural dwellers into governance cycle ― Oyetola

Osun State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has stated that rural community engagement is another governance strategy of his administration which is in tandem with his conviction that the rural dwellers are critical stakeholders whose needs and yearnings should be represented in the policy formulation process.

The governor disclosed this through his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye during an engagement visit to some rural communities in the Olaoluwa Local Government Area of the state.

Oyetola noted that the outreach was hinged on the quest of the present administration to engender inclusive and participatory governance where no strata of the society including…