Ajayi Crowther University deputy vice-chancellor, Adeniyi is dead

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Professor Jacob Adeniyi is dead. He passed on at his residence in the Bodija area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It was learnt that the professor of computer science died after a brief illness.

The don had earlier received treatment at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan before he later died in his residence.

Confirming the demise of Adeniyi to Tribune Online, the registrar of Ajayi Crowther University, Dr Jadesola Babatola, described the late professor as an astute personality and distinguished scholar.

He said: “Adeniyi, who is a professor of Computer Science, played a pivotal role in setting up the Department of…