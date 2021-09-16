Blasphemy case: Abduljabar says defence lawyer demanded N1.5m for media

THE embattled Kano cleric, Sheikh Abdujabar Kabara has accused his defence lawyers of demanding N1.5 million that will be expended on the media to curry public sympathy to create an escape route from his presumed current judicial ordeals.

He added that his lawyers have withdrawn from representing him so the court has given him two weeks to get another lawyer to represent him.

Addressing the court on Thursday at the court sitting at Kofar Kudu, Sheik Abduljabar said, “Two days before coming to this court for the last sitting, the lawyers came to the correctional facility where I was detained. They informed me that I was going to appear in court and that the charges would be read to me.