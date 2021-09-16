COVID-19: USAID donates PPEs to Bauchi govt

As part of the series of interventions to the state in the COVID-19 response initiative, Bauchi State Government has received a donation of personal protective equipment (PPEs) from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the Integrated Health Program (IHP).

While presenting the items, the State Director, Integrated Health Project (IHP), Dr Siaka Alhassan said that USAID has been supporting the state to among other things, improve access to primary healthcare services, essential commodities and increase demand for services in an effort towards strengthening health system of the State.

He also said that the integrated Health Programme which is funded by the…