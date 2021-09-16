Delta revokes Asaba-Oko road contract awarded in 2018

After decades of utter neglect, the Delta State government is set to complete the Asaba/Oko-Amakom/Oko-Obiokpu/Oko-Anala road project in the Oshimili south council area of the state.

As a step, the government at its executive council meeting in Asaba, the state capital announced the revocation of the multi-million naira contract for the construction of the road over poor performance.

The road contract which was awarded in 2018, transverses Oko agrarian communities that leads to Utchi, Abala, Inyi, Onuaboh etc in Ndokwa east council area of the state which is usually cut off especially in the raining season due to over flooding of River Niger.

It has been a major challenge to the state…