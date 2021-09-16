Gunmen kill legal practitioner in Imo

A legal practitioner in Imo State, whose name was given simply as Omekannaya, has been murdered by some gunmen reported to have disguised as security operatives.

The lawyer, who hails from Amaifeke Orlu in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, with his office in Orlu, was shot on the chest at close range by the gunmen who trailed him to a supermarket on the Okporo Orlu Road, where he had gone to purchase some items.

The incident, which occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, caused people around the to scampered for safety.

People who were around the scene of the incident mobilised and rushed him to the state University Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

It was however gathered that…