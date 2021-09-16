IATA blames surge in cost of air travel on multiple COVID-19 tests

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global clearing house for airlines have raised the alarm on how the ongoing multiple COVID-19 testing in Nigeria and across other West African countries have contributed to the sudden increase in the cost of air tickets within the region.

While urging governments on the continent to quickly find a way of bringing down the unbearable costs of tickets, IATA insisted that the COVID-19 testing must not only be made affordable but also timely, widely available, and effective if the sector must survive.

While declaring that due to the high cost brought about by the multiple COVID-19 testing that huge numbers of those who used to regularly…