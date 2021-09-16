Lagos fate hangs as Appeal Court reserves ruling on joinder application

The Court of Appeal Abuja Division on Thursday reserved ruling on the application brought before it by the Lagos state government to join in the appeal by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), challenging the judgement of a Port-Harcourt Federal High Court, which had on August 9, 2021, ordered the Rivers state government to collect the Value Added Tax (VAT).

A three-member panel of Justices of the appellate court, headed by Justice Haruna Tsanammi, reserved ruling to a date that would be communicated to parties after they had argued and adopted their written addresses in the joinder application filed by the Attorney General of Lagos state, M.J Onibanjo.

The Attorney General of Lagos…