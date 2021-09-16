On the passing of Chief Ezekiel Olalekan Ogundimu

The shocking news of the death of our Chairman, Chief Ezekiel Olalekan Ogundimu, came as a bolt. The Oba Tejuoso, Karunwi III Foundation whose Board of Directors he chaired since 2007, has indeed lost a gem. He brought his wealth of professional experience as an accountant to the foundation and evolved a veritable economist profile to all the projects of the foundation.

His death is a great loss to the entire Oba Karunwi III, Osile of Oke Ona Egba Foundation, in particular, and the entire Oke Ona Egba community, in general.

Chief Olalekan Ogundimu identified himself since his childhood and youthful years with our Kabiyesi Alaiyeluwa, Oba Dr. Adedapo Adewale Tejuoso, Karunwi III, Oranmiyan,…