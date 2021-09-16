South-West set to produce PDP chairman in bid to take over Osun, Ekiti in 2022

FOR the first time since 1998, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-West chapter, is set to produce the national chairman of party as part of its overall strategies to regain power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Major stakeholders of the party in the zone, according to multiple sources, have made a strong bid for the position in order to boost the chances of PDP in the governorship elections coming up in Ekiti and Osun states on June 18 and July 16 respectively in 2022.

The bid, the Nigerian Tribune learnt, is said to enjoy the support of a preponderance of party buffs from other zones, as members of the zoning committee set up last week by the National…