We are all responsible for Nigeria’s problems, says Alani Bankole

Father of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Suara Alani Bankole, has urged Nigerians should stop blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for the present predicaments facing the country.

The politician said this while fielding questions from newsmen during a media parley to mark his 80th birthday, saying that both leadership and followership are products of a failed system.

“You cannot plant maize and reap coconut. What is happening to us in Nigeria is what we planted and I don’t think we should blame anybody, but we should blame everybody,” Bankole said.

He opined that the presidential system of government being practised in the country was designed to fail from the…