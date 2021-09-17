CBN declares war on AbokiFX owner, Oniwinde

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele today declared war on the proprietor of popular online forex platform, AbokiFX, Mr Adedotun Oniwinde for allegedly engaging in the illegal foreign exchange business.

Emefiele said Oniwinde lives in the United Kingdom but operates 25 bank accounts in Nigeria at eight banks.

He accused Oniwinde of deliberately attacking naira for his own personal benefits.

The CBN Governor promised to take the fight with Oniwinde to the security and banking authorities in the UK.

To safeguard the value of the naira, however, Emefiele said customers with genuine foreign exchange requirements beyond established limits would be given their…