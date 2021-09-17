Fani-Kayode’s defection: Despite my push for APC Abuja hasn’t given me a call ― Joe Igbokwe

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, has lamented the recent defection by Femi Fani-Kayode to the All Progressives Congress (APC) since the news broke, saying: “despite all my push for APC Abuja has not given me a phone call talk-less of inviting me for a coffee.”

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Igbokwe wrote: “Despite all my push for APC Abuja has not given me a phone call talkless of inviting me for a coffee with C in C but here is a political charlatan and prostitute being given a red carpet in the seat of power, Abuja.”

He commented on this post saying: “APC rewards enemies. They pamper enemies. This life no balance at…