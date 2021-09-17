FCT returns N432m to 334 intending pilgrims, suspends fresh hajj registration

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has refunded N432 million to 334 intending pilgrims who indicated interest to collect their 2021 hajj deposits.

The director of the board, Nasiru DanMallam, who disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja, recalled that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had directed state pilgrims welfare boards to return 2021 hajj deposits to intending pilgrims following the cancellation of pilgrimage for international pilgrims by the Saudi authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DanMallam explained that before the hajj cancellation, the board had registered 1,714 intending pilgrims who indicated interest for the religious…