Frivolous expenditures: Senate threatens NPA MD, NIMASA DG with warrant of arrest

The Senate on Friday threatened the Managing Director of two federal government revenue generating agencies, the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Alhaji Mohammed Bello-Koko, and Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh with a warrant of arrest over failure to explain alleged frivolous expenditures.

Senator representing Edo South and chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide dropped the hint while speaking with newsmen.

He expressed disaffection over the failure of heads of the two agencies to appear before it and respond to queries raised against them by the Office of Auditor General of the…