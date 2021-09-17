Goldberg celebrates Omoluabi Day in Ile-Ife, features Mr Macaroni, DJ Kaywise and Odunlade Adekola in new commercial

Goldberg Lager beer has just released a TV commercial celebrating the rich, vibrant, exciting culture and traditions of the Yoruba people of Nigeria. Shot in Lagos and premiered in Ile-Ife, Osun State on September 11, the launch of the commercial coincided with the celebration of the inaugural edition of Goldberg Omoluabi Day at the palace of His Imperial Majesty, The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

The TV commercial features a star cast of celebrities, including Goldberg’s brand ambassadors – popular Yoruba actor, Odunlade Adekola, Industry veteran, Dj Kaywise, and comedian Debo Adedayo, a.k.a Mr. Macaroni.

The TV commercial is titled ‘Omoluabi’ and is designed to show…