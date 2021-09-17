Gunmen kidnap nursing mother, lock up three children

Gunmen in the early hours of Friday stormed Birshin Fulani, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis and kidnapped a nursing mother of three children, Mrs Rukayyat Odedoyin.

Neighbours told our correspondent that, the kidnappers who were about 10 stormed the area at about 12 a.m. and forced themselves into the building, broke the main door before gaining entrance into the house and went away with the woman whose husband had just been transferred to Kaduna.

One of the neighbours who did not disclose her name said that “at about 12 midnight, we started hearing sporadic gunshots from different directions around our house. We woke up and thought of having cover.”

She added that “we then heard people…