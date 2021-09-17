Kidnap, banditry killing tourism in Nigeria, says Amachree

Father of Nigerian Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree, has decried the high level of insecurity on highways and called on the Federal Government to tackle the issue of banditry and kidnapping in the country as it is killing tourism business.

Amachree said a situation where inter-city travels are currently suffering as people are afraid to travel for fear of being kidnapped or killed by bandits is unacceptable. He said the situation had become frightening and alarming and needed to be tackled by the government.

“Tourism in Nigeria is struggling to develop and has been seriously affected by the pandemic. Now with the current incidences of banditry and kidnapping along our major highways, it…