Labour threatens showdown with FG over concession of four airports

FOLLOWING the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government’s plan to concession Nigeria’s most active international airports remodelled with a $1billion loan from China, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, has declared an opposing action by the labour unions in the country.

The NLC president while receiving members of four media chapels of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in his office on Thursday, in Abuja, declared that labour unions would ensure that plan would not succeed.

Wabba hinted that the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, which he said accounted for over 60 per cent of international flights in Nigeria, was on the list of the…