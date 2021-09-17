N500bn suit: Court awards 20bn against Malami, DSS

Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, on Friday, awarded the sum of N20 billion as damages against the Attorney General of the Federal, Abubakar Malami( SAN) and the Department of State Services (DSS) in the suit filed by Yoruba nation agitator and activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho.

Justice Akintola gave the order while delivering judgement in a N500 billion suit filed against Malami and DSS over the invasion of his Ibadan residence, on July 1.

In the suit, Igboho, through his lawyer, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), sought orders declaring the invasion as a violation of his fundamental human right, damage of his property as a violation of his…