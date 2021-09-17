Planning for the new school year

With each September comes a fresh academic session; one of the most financially tasking times for parents of school-aged children. Parents have to pay for tuition, textbooks, uniforms and accessories, stationery and supplies. How can parents ensure that this time does not put a big dent in their purses, their peace of mind and even their relationships?

The obvious way is early preparation. Target savings accounts (in banks, insurance companies, microfinance banks and finance houses) encourage small but regular savings towards a target event; so that the financial burden is spread out and eased. So, let us prepare our September budget early and begin saving early. We could even use the…