Road accidents in Osun claimed 11 lives, injured 110 in August ― FRSC

Osun State federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Friday disclosed that no fewer than eleven persons lost their lives in roads accidents in the state in August 2021.

The state commission Public Relations Officer, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi made this known in an interview in Osogbo

According to her, the command recorded thirty-five road traffic accidents involving fifty-one vehicles, leading to the loss of lives and property while 282 people were involved in various degrees of accidents within the period under review, while 110 persons were injured.

“We only recorded eleven deaths in the month of August with 209 road traffic offenders who were apprehended and educated on safety.”

