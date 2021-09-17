VAT collection falls within powers of states —Southern governors

The Southern Governors Forum (SGF) rose from their meeting held in Enugu State on Thursday with an affirmation to collectively pursue the retention of the Value Added Tax (VAT) generated by each state.

The Forum also used the occasion to ruminate over some national issues, as well the level of compliance of the member states on the compliance with the anti-open grazing law.

According to the communique issued by the governors and signed by Governor Olurotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, the meeting expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance and encouraged others yet to comply to do so expeditiously.

The meeting encouraged “full optimisation of the already…