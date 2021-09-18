Bauchi gov swears in HoS, civil service chairman, 21 Perm Secs

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has sworn in a new Head of the Civil Service (HoS), Yahuza Adamu Haruna, Chairman, Civil Service Commission, and 21 Permanent Secretaries, charging them to quickly adapt themselves to be able to perform optimally.

Speaking during the ceremony, which was held at the New Conference Hall of the Government House, the Governor called on critical stakeholders in the civil service to join hands with his administration to revitalize and reinvigorate the service for it to regain its lost glory.

Bala Mohammed said that the task before the new Head of Civil Service is an enormous one calling on the HoS to ensure effective and efficient…