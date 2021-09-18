Covid-19 and pregnancy – Tribune Online

I just recovered after a four- week hospitalisation for severe COVID 19 infection. Kindly let me know when it is safe for me to get pregnant?

Aminat (by SMS)

Since pregnant women are known to be at increased risk of severe complications during a COVID 19 infection period, you need to wait for about two weeks after a negative COVID-19 test before trying to get pregnant. You should however continue to observe all safety precautions since you can still catch the infection especially during pregnancy.

