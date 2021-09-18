DBN collaborates with MOE+ Art Architecture, ADD.apt on sustainability and local content material labs

As part of its mandate in bridging the gaps in financing businesses and infrastructure in Nigeria, the Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN) has announced a collaborative initiative with MOE+Art Architecture and ADD.apt on the projection of material lab programmes in Nigeria.

The project, launched yesterday in Lagos, is an advocacy initiative on sustainability, especially those concerning waste management and reduction. This will essentially focus on how to investigate and develop local and sustainable materials for the Nigerian design and construction industry.

Also, the project will showcase innovative, sustainable indigenous Nigerian materials as an opportunity for development in the…