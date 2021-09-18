JOHESU, AHPA issue fresh 15 days nationwide strike notice

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have issued a fresh 15 days strike notice.

This followed a unanimous resolution adopted by the two groups to step down the notice of strike due to expire mid-night September 17 and issue a fresh notice of 15 days.

It would be recalled that the union had on September 2, issued the Federal Government a 15-days ultimatum to meet its demands or embark on a nationwide strike at the expiry date.

The JOHESU Acting General Secretary, Chief Matthew Ajorutu, said this in a communique issued at the end of an Expanded National Executive Council (NEC) emergency meeting of the union via Zoom and physical…