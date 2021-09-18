Nigeria experiences 512 in 100,000 live births, newborn mortality ― WHO

The World Health Organisation’s report by National Demographic Health Survey(NDHS) in 2018 shows that Nigeria has 512 in 100,000 live births and newborn mortality at 39 per 1000 live births.

The report also shows that a similar picture is seen in the African Region as Africa accounts for nearly 7 out of 10 maternal deaths and 1 out of 3 newborn deaths globally.

The Country Representative of WHO, Dr Walter Kazadi, in his message to mark 2021 World World Patient Safety Day revealed that the major causes of death among pregnant women and mothers are postpartum haemorrhage, hypertensive diseases, and sepsis.

Kazadi also disclosed that premature birth, babies not getting enough oxygen during…