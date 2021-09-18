No automatic ticket for Jonathan in 2023 —APC

THE All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has said there will be no automatic ticket for former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, if he decides to defect to the party and join the presidential race.

National Secretary of the APC CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, made the clarification in a statement he issued on Friday.

Speculation has been rife that the former president, who lost the 2015 presidential election to the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari, was plotting to join the APC.

According to media reports, the waiver granted by the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) through a resolution at its December meeting was part of the…