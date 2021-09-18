Osun did not receive N48b refund on roads ― Finance Commissioner

Contrary to a claim by a former Commissioner for Home Affairs in Osun State, Mr Sikiru Ayedun, the state government has noted that the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has not received the sum of N48b from the Federal Government as a refund on Federal roads constructed within the State.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Bola Oyebamiji, who made the clarification in a statement on Saturday, described Ayedun’s claim as untrue, misleading, and capable of creating disharmony, strife, and bad blood within the progressive family.

He also said that the total contract sum is N38b, wondering how the FG would make a refund that was far above the contract sum.

According to him, the…