Persevere in pursuits of your life goals, Beautiful Nubia tells teenagers

A Nigerian-born songwriter, music composer, and bandleader, Segun Akinlolu, popularly known as Beautiful Nubia has encouraged young people to persevere in the pursuit of their life goals till they succeed.

He stated this at the closing ceremony of the 2021 LifePAD Summer Academy organised by the Building Nations Initiative (BNI).

Akinlolu addressed the teenagers on the topic “the role of culture in promoting youth development”. He noted that culture goes beyond the food, dress, dance, music that is common to a people.

He placed emphasis on the teenagers’ mindset about cultural heritage, as they are expected to embrace culture as moral values that are essential to becoming responsible…