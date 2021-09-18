Police arrest seven suspected kidnappers, other criminals in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested seven suspected kidnappers including a serial suspect who has been operating across the state kidnapping innocent people for ransom.

The disclosure was made by the State Police Commissioner, Sylvester Abiodun Alabi while briefing Journalists at the Command headquarters on Friday on the activities of the Command in the last two months.

He stated that On 27th August, 2021 at about 1237hrs, Policemen in collaboration with professional Hunters of Gwana district, Alkaleri Local Government Area while on routine stop and search operation to stem criminal activities arrested one Usman Adamu aged 42 years of Sabon Layi Rugga village, Gwana.

He was arrested…