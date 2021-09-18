Silence of South-East, South-South governors over Kanu’s fate suspicious ― IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised an alarm over the silence of South-East, South-South governors and religious leaders from the zone since the abduction and detention of their leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Nnamdi Kanu was reported to have been arrested in Kenya and handed over to the Nigerian government a few months ago after being detained for about eight days by Kenya police.

IPOB in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki on Friday, said the attitude of the leaders of the Biafrans has remained a huge disappointment to Biafra land.

He then urged the religious leaders and governors from the South to…