Those of us who left APC with Obaseki don’t know where we are in PDP —Idahosa

Honourable Charles Ekhoeutomwen Idahosa, former commissioner for Information in Edo State and PDP Edo South Senatorial leader championed the movement of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the APC to the PDP. In this chat with journalists in Benin preparatory to his 68th birthday anniversary on September 21, Idahosa x-rays national and local issues. He speaks also on the fate of APC stalwarts who left APC with Obaseki to the PDP in 2020 and concludes that they may all be stranded in their new party. ‘SUYI AYODELE, Regional editor, South-South and South-East brings excerpts from the interview.

The crisis in PDP as it moves towards the 2023 contests should worry you. What can you say…