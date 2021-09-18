Two killed, one abducted by suspected herdsmen in Benue

Suspected Fulani herders were reported to have killed two people and abducted one other at Yelwata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on Saturday.

According to a local source, the attack was carried out without any provocation.

A source, James Igbudu, who said that the suspected herders invaded the community disclosed that his father-in-law was kidnapped in the attack.

“Fulani herdsmen attacked Yelewata again, kidnapped my father-in-law, Mr Iorver Igbo and killed two others,” Igbudu said.

The chairman of the local government, Caleb Aba, could not be reached when a call was made to his cellphone.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene when…