You must be diligent to reach the top in movie industry —Lateef Adedimeji

Having played many lead roles in major Nollywood movies that have hit the cinemas so far this year, Lateef Adedimeji is on another level of his acting career. The Lagos State-born movie producer and director, at the premiere of the movie, ‘Love Castle’ recently spoke with FEMI OGUNTAYO about his career.

This year has been a great year for you; from ‘The New Patriots’ and ‘Ayinla’, to ‘Love Castle’. How would you describe the experience so far in 2021?

Awesome all the way. I wasn’t expecting it this close, but I think when you put in a lot of efforts in whatever you do, even when you are given just a scene and you play it like it is lead character, some people…