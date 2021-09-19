Adewale unveils art for brain health initiative

AS the world marks World Alzheimer’s Day on September 21, artist Kunle Adewale continues his work fusing arts with health with a new initiative.

The ‘Art for Brain Health’ project by the artist and health practitioner

aims to use artistic creativity to improve social engagement opportunities for people living with dementia, ultimately transforming patients’ healthcare experiences, professional caregivers, and family members.

The project’s long-term ambitions are to reduce stigma and promote whole-person approaches to treating individuals living with cognitive disorders.

While art cannot cure dementia, studies have shown it may provide a coping mechanism for affected persons….