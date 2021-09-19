Arsonists set INEC facilities ablaze in Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again suffered fresh attacks on its office in Enugu State.

A statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the commission building in Awgu Local Government Area of the state was set ablaze on Sunday.

While it revealed that there were no casualties, the statement further disclosed that the attack resulted “in extensive damage to mainly the store section where election materials are kept.”

Okoye commended “the prompt response of the security agencies comprising the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian…