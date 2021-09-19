B.A.D Music Records plans big for artistes

As the music business continues to expand with interests from different walks of life, more record label owners have begun to show interest in the art of nurturing music acts and providing viable platforms that could help them fulfill their dreams.

One of such labels making moves to bridge the gap with plans to put music acts on the world map is Big Achievable Dreams (B.A.D), as it comes into the industry with a breath of fresh air and throwing its weight behind the career of struggling artistes yearning for a platform to showcase their talent.

As part of its plans to lead the way, the South Africa-based company in a statement said it will support artistes with music production, marketing…