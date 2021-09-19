Buhari directs incorporation of NNPC

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the incorporation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

He took the action in his capacity as Minister of Petroleum Resources.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) Sunday explained that this is in consonance with Section 53(1) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, which requires the Minister of Petroleum Resources to cause for the incorporation of the NNPC Limited within six months of commencement of the Act in consultation with the Minister of Finance on the nominal shares of the Company.

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr Mele Kolo Kyari, has, therefore, been directed to…