Couple, one other killed in Bauchi motor accident

The Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of three people including a couple in an automobile crash that occurred on Friday afternoon.

The couple – a pastor and his wife – were said to be working with a private company, Gino Company, and were travelling to Azare, headquarters of Katagum local government area of Bauchi State for promo activation when the accident happened along the ever-busy Bauchi-Darazo-Maiduguri road in the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the crash to our correspondent said that it occurred at exactly 2.34 pm on Friday along Darazo-Kari road, about 21 kilometres away…