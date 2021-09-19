Edo NBA faults Edo police’s claim on victim of stray bullet

The Edo State chapter of the Nigerians Bar Association (NBA), on Sunday, countered the claim by the Edo Police Command that a bullet fired at a fleeing murder suspect mistakenly hit one Moses Adamu, saying that the operative of the Command, who fired the killer bullet, did so intentionally.

The late Adamu, who was in a vehicle, the Police claimed, was hit by the bullet fired at the murder suspect and later died at the hospital.

But the NBA, in a statement by its Police Duty Solicitors Scheme (PDSS), said that the late Adamu was killed in an unprovoked and extrajudicial manner by the operatives of the Edo Police Anti Kidnapping Squad, contrary to the account earlier given by Bello Kontongs,…