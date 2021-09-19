JOHESU suspends proposed nationwide strike, gives FG 15days ultimatum on new agreements

National Executive Council of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), says it has stepped down its proposed nationwide strike slated to kickoff on September 18, 2021, and has given to the Federal government another 15 days window of opportunity to meet its demands.

JOHESU said its decision to toe the path of diplomacy was inconsideration of an appeal by President Muhammadu Buhari on the need for the union to show understanding with his administration and his pledge to pay any debt owed health workers.

The union therefore called on the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure speedy circularisation of all establishment and welfare matters as agreed during negotiation meetings. The union also…