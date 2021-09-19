Kwara APC group canvasses coalition to elect credible leadership

Worried by the alleged low level of good leadership in Kwara State, a political group in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), The Zealous Kwara Youths, has called on members of different factions of the party to close ranks in order to elect more credible leadership come 2023.

Speaking during the first colloquium of APC chieftain, Engineer Sunday Babalola’s 65th birthday anniversary in Ilorin at the weekend, the president of the group, John Adegboye, said that, “posterity will never forgive or forget us if we do not address the issues of wrong political and undemocratic choices we make.”

Adegboye also said that there is a need to elect a leadership that the party…