My coming EP all about Afrofeel —Gokelet

With the continued rise of Afrobeat in the world of music, other genres of African music are also beginning to gain prominence as singer, Gokelet, looks to champion Afrofeel.

Fast-rising singer, Gokelet, born Oyegoke Yusuf, started out as an Afrobeats singer but appears to be evolving in the kind of sound he puts out for music fans.

With the music industry constantly demanding a new sound and vibe from its acts, Gokelet said he’s revved up to change the narrative and create a unique brand of music that does not only make people want to dance but help them get along with whatever struggle life throws at them.

He calls his style Afrofeel and he seems to have mastered his game as he says he…