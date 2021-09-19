Northern youths plot against bandits

PIQUED by the rampant destruction of lives and properties across the Northern region, the Arewa Youths Consultative Councils (ACYCC) has unveiled a new sustainable security project for the entire 19 Northern states to end insecurity within the next 10 years.

The new effort, tagged “Project SUSPRONS 2021- 2031,” is set to target 2,750,000 youths across the region in a bid to rejuvenate their psyche and urge them to desist from being used as tools for thuggery, banditry and other crimes that help fuel destruction of the Northern region.

The National President of the Council, Zayad Ayuba Alhaji, said the group is a NonGovernmental Organisation that strives to bring back the already…