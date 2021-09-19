Power must shift to South in 2023 ― Akeredolu

Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday maintained that the next President of the country should come from the region.

Akeredolu who stated this while featuring on a programme on Arise TV said the forum hinged its decision not to resist any political party that look northward for its Presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential elections on equity and fairness.

He said the Southern governors had unanimously agreed that the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between southern and northern Nigeria and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the south.

He said the southern governors’ Forum’s stance for a…