SOKAPU, Senator La’ah mourn Mailafia, say his death great loss to humanity

The Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) has described the death of a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Malafia Obadiah, as a great loss to humanity.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, the spokesman of SOKAPU, Luka Biyinnat, said the umbrella body of the Southern Kaduna people was shocked over the sudden news of his death.

According to him, his death was not only a great loss to Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State and Nigeria but also to humanity.

Biyinnat noted that his exploits were in development economics where he cut a niche for himself and touched hundreds of lives as a scholar and astute administrator.

“To us in Southern Kaduna, Obadiah was a patriot…