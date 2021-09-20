300,000 children killed, 1 million others displaced in North-East due to insurgency ― UNICEF declares

According to statistics by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), more than 300,000 children have been killed in Nigeria’s North-East, while over one million have been displaced.

Also, a recent Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) needs assessment of conflict-affected children in the North-East, revealed pervasive psychosocial distress manifesting as high levels of anxiety, suspiciousness, anger, aggressiveness, and hyper-vigilance.

Therefore, As children continue to bear the brunt of the 12-year conflict in North-East Nigeria, the European Union (EU) and UNICEF are working together to provide community-based psychosocial services aimed at improving the mental health of…