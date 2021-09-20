CAN mourns Obadiah Mailafia – Tribune Online

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described the demise of the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, as shocking and a great loss to the country and the Church.

CAN also asked the federal government to immortalise him.

CAN in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Barr Joseph Daramola said “we are dumbfounded by the sudden relocation of a voice of the voiceless, a voice of courage, wisdom and reason, a patriot par excellence, a genuine Christian, Dr Obadiah Mailafia when the Church and the country need him most.”

CAN said such a voice is needed now when many well-meaning Nigerians are keeping silent at the time they are expected to speak against the…